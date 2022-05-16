Development in J&K among top priorities of PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that Development in Jammu and Kashmir is among top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was addressing a two day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer – Through Administrative Reforms” at SKICC Srinagar. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Jitender Singh , The Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He said Centre will train 20,000 Jammu and Kashmir Government officials in grievance redressal and the task will be undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms, Union Ministry of Personnel.