Development, peace in J&K top priority of PM Modi led govt: Ramdas Athawale

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Prime Minister Modi led government.

He said this is evident now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the beginning of investment processes in thousands of crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people. The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held in Srinagar.

Ramdas Athawale said that the peaceful atmosphere, which is now prevalent in J&K under the present government, has been able to attract lakhs of tourists which is a positive sign and will create job opportunities for the youth of J&K besides infrastructure development in the tourism sector.

Athawale said that the government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by attracting private sector investment. Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of the Union Territory, the minister added.