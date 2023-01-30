Developmental deptts may borrow skilled employees through ‘inter-departmental deputation’

“An employee desirous of offering his or her technical or professional services to another department may visit a designated window, which shall be made available on the e-HRMS portal, through his/her CPIS ID and submit a form prescribed for the purpose, along with copies of the relevant certificates or degrees or diplomas. The employee shall also provide reasonable justification as to how his or her services shall be better utilized in the department where he or she intends to provide his or her services,” it mentions.

As per the procedural rules, alternately, the department that intends to utilize the services of an (technically or professionally qualified) employee may submit an application in format prescribed for the purpose, along with the details of such employee(s) whose services they intend to utilize, to the Screening Committee headed by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department.

The General Administration Department will seek the comments of the parent department of the employee in all cases. However, the applicants, besides other documents, will have to submit an affidavit to the effect that they will not claim extension in the tenure of deputation beyond the sanctioned term, and they will not claim any preferential right in matters of promotion, perks, salary or emoluments etc. in the borrowing department.

For the purpose of this policy, a Screening Committee will scrutinize all the applications for utilization of services of qualified (technical or professional) employees received from the different departments. The panel will have an Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department as chairman while a representative each of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Finance Department; parent or lending Department and the department where the services of the employee is to be utilized will be its members. The members should not be below the rank of Additional Secretary.

The Screening Committee will examine each case and submit its recommendations to the General Administration Department, which will place the same before the competent authority for consideration or approval.