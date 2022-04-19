DG Prosecution assigned additional charge

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Tuesday assigned Director General of Prosecution Department J&K the additional charge of the post of Director Prosecution Kashmir, in addition to his own duties.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Deepak Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:93), Director General of Prosecution Department J&K and holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation, shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Prosecution Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order.