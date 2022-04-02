DGP calls on GOC-in-C

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today called on Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command. The officers discussed over all security scenario of the UT.
DGP was accompanied by DIG, Reasi-Udhampur Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, and SSP Udhampur, Vinod Kumar.
During the interaction the officers discussed various aspects of security and “counter terrorist” operations and security of National Highway. The overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland was also discussed besides the steps that are being taken for sustainable peace in the UT.
DGP on the occasion extended his appreciation for coordinated performance of the Police, Army and other security forces for strengthening peace and order and added that “our mission is to consolidate the peace and normalcy and foil all the anti-peace attempts.”