DGP chairs Police Establishment Board meeting

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the ‘Police Establishment Board’ meeting at Police Headquarters here Wednesday.
A statement of Police issued here said that the meeting was attended by Special DGs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF J&K, Shri H K Lohia, ADGsP S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Vijay Kumar and AIG Personnel PHQ, Ramesh Angral and officers of personnel section of Police Headquarter..
At the very outset, the DGP complimented the officers and personnel for their contribution in the anti-terrorism operations which resulted in a number of successful operations in which scores of terrorists including hardcore and foreign terrorists were eliminated and many surrendered; some of them during live encounters.
During the meeting, the role of personnel and SPOs on various fronts across the UT was discussed threadbare and accordingly decisions with regard to their conversion and out of turn promotions were taken. Though some cases were sent back to the concerned for re-examination.
During the meeting a large number of cases of SPOs were discussed for conversion as constables/followers while 104 cases of out of turn promotions were discussed in different ranks.
Most of the personnel recommended for conversion as well for out of turn promotions were approved. All these personnel have worked exceptionally well on operations front in different districts of UT.
During the discussion, the DGP directed the field officers to look personally into the citations and recommendations for medals, out of turn promotions and conversion so that deserving personnel are duly rewarded as per their role and contribution.