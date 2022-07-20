DGP chairs Police Establishment Board meeting

During the meeting, the role of personnel and SPOs on various fronts across the UT was discussed threadbare and accordingly decisions with regard to their conversion and out of turn promotions were taken. Though some cases were sent back to the concerned for re-examination.

During the meeting a large number of cases of SPOs were discussed for conversion as constables/followers while 104 cases of out of turn promotions were discussed in different ranks.

Most of the personnel recommended for conversion as well for out of turn promotions were approved. All these personnel have worked exceptionally well on operations front in different districts of UT.