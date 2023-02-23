DGP chairs police establishment board meeting

Jammu: Director General of Police(DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired the ‘Police Establishment Board’ meeting at Police Headquarters here .

According to a press note, the meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF, J&K, Dr B Srinivas, Special DGs, R R Swain, A K Choudhary, ADGsP, S J M Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, AIG Personnel PHQ, Virinder Singh and officers of personnel section of Police Headquarter. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar attended the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the role of personnel and SPOs on various fronts across the UT was discussed threadbare and accordingly decisions with regard to their conversion and out of turn promotions were taken. Though some cases were decided to be reviewed by the concerned for re-examination.

During the meeting a number of cases were discussed for out of turn promotions/conversion and medals in different ranks. Most of the personnel recommended for out of turn promotions/conversionand medals were approved.

All these personnel have worked exceptionally well on the operational front in different districts of UT. Besides out of turn promotion for personnel who represent JKP in different sports categories were also discussed.