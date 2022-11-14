DGP chairs review meeting on Police Technology Mission

He said that artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and other modern technologic tools need to be used for the safety and security of the people and added that we need to identify the manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance the capability and capacity of the Police personnel.

He said that all the Police forces around the world are using number of modern technologies for efficient policing and minimizing human intervention in case of rescue and other operations.

He said that modern equipments bring transparency to the system and improvement in the quality of policing on various fronts.

The DGP directed for identifying the areas where more & more technology can be put to use and also for preparing action plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.

The DGP was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation wherein technology being used in Security, Traffic, CID, Crime, Telecom and Training wings of the J&K Police were discussed. The officers also briefed the DGP, J&K about the technological tools for crime prevention and investigation which includes Predictive Policing, Big data analysis and also mobile forensics.