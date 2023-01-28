DGP compliments Police officer’s son for qualifying JKAS exam

Jammu: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh complemented Sameer Ibrahim Chowdhary son of SP Mohammad Ibrahim for qualifying for the JKAS competitive exam result which was declared recently.

Sameer Chowdhary called on DGP at Police Headquarters today afternoon.

The DGP congratulated Sameer and the family for the achievement. DGP hoped that he would serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the best way possible. He wished him good luck for the future. Seeing wards of police personnel qualifying prestigious exams is always a special feeling, the DGP said.