DGP condoles demise of retired ADGP Salaria

Jammu: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, and all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over the sad and untimely demise of retired ADGP M Sulaiman Salaria.

In his condolence message the DGP expressed grief over the loss of professionally resourceful officer. He said that the officer was a very dear colleague and his services and contributions to the organization will always be remembered.