DGP condoles demise of retired ADGP Salaria

Jammu: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, and all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over the sad and untimely demise of retired ADGP M Sulaiman Salaria.
In his condolence message the DGP expressed grief over the loss of professionally resourceful officer. He said that the officer was a very dear colleague and his services and contributions to the organization will always be remembered.
DGP conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar and prayed for the departed soul.
Besides DGP , Ex DGP, J&K, Dr S P Vaid, Spl DG Crime J&K,A K Choudhary, ADGPs,Mukesh Singh,M K Sinha,Danesh Rana, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar and other top serving and retired Police officers of J&K Police attended the last rites of the deceased officer at Gujar Nagar Jammu.
M Sulaiman Salaria, a 1984 batch KPS officer, was inducted to IPS in the 2001 contributed to the J&K Police in various capacities which includes DIG CID Jammu, DIG Admn PHQ, DIG Railways Security, DIG Vigilance, IGP (Pers) PHQ, Commissioner Civil Military Liaison, IGP Railways J&K, Director SKPA Udhampur, ADGP SHRC and Managing Director J&K Police Housing Corporation.