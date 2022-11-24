DGP congratulates promoted officers

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has congratulated the 91 JKPS officers for being placed under Non Functional Grade.

In his message the DGP has congratulated the officers and their families. He said that the placement order will boost the morale of the officers. He has advised the officers to work with more dedication and zeal to fulfill the organisation goals of J&K Police.

Singh has expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Dr A . Mehta, Financial Commissioner (ACS) J&K R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for granting the Non-functional grade in favour of JKPS officers of General Executive Cadre in the Time Scale of Level-11 of the Pay Matrix.

Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide an order issued today has sanctioned the placement of 91 officers of General Executive Cadre of 2012 batch in the Non Functional Grade.