DGP congratulates promoted officers, families

Srinagar: Continuing the Police Headquarters efforts to provide timely promotions to J&K Police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh issued promotion order in respect of 109 Head Constables of Ministerial Executive Carde to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

Departmental Promotion Committee had recommended promotion to these Police Personnel of Ministerial Executive Carde of J&K Police.

After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 109 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No. 2945 of 2022.

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members.

