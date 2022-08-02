DGP congratulates promoted officers, their families

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in favour 16 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 13 HC of Telecom cadres of J&K Police to the next rank.
Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.
The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.
Those who have been promoted as Sub Inspectors are Surinder Singh, Gh. Nabi, Mohd Ramzan, Mohd Syed, Ali Mohd, Malik Ab. Haq, Tariq Ahmad, Mohd Maqbool, Rivaz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Ram Saroop, Farooq Ahmad, Ab. Qayoom, Bashir Ahmed, Ab. Rashid and Zahoor Ahmad and those who have been promoted as Assistant Sub Inspectors are Farida Bano, Rajeev Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Showkat Qutub, Ashok Kumar, Bashir Ahmad, Akshay Kumar, Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Mehmood, Raj Kapoor and Azad Hussain.