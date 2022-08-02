DGP congratulates promoted officers, their families

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in favour 16 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 13 HC of Telecom cadres of J&K Police to the next rank.

Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.

The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.