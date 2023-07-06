DGP decorates 2 officers with DySP rank

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh decorated DySP rank to Neeraj Sharma and Ranbir Singh who were recently promoted to this rank. The officers were decorated in a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here this afternoon.

Spl. DG Crime A.K Choudhary, ADsGP S.J.M Gillani, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and AIG (Personnel) PHQ Virinder Singh Manhas were present on the occasion. The DGP and senior officers congratulated the promoted officers and their families and hoped that the officers would continue to work with zeal and zest. They wished them good luck for the future.