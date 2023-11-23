DGP decorates 3 officers with DySP rank

Jammu, Nov 23: The Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain decorated three newly promoted officers of Ministerial Cadre with DySP rank at a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here this afternoon.

ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ M K Sinha, IGP (Headquarter/CIV) PHQ BS Tuti, AIG (Personnel) Virinder Singh Manhas were present on the occasion.

The DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He wished them good luck for the future assignments.

The officers who were decorated are Kewal Kumar, Mohammad Yaseen and Abdul Gani Kuchay.