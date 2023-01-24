State

DGP decorates Imtiyaz Parray with DIG rank

On his promotion, Parray has been posted as DIG (Training) Police Headquarters.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh decorated Imtiyaz Ismail Parray with DIG rank at a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here Tuesday.

Congratulating the officer and his family, the DGP said that they wished him good luck for the new assignment and a successful career ahead.

Parray has held various important posts including SP South Srinagar, SSP Crime, SSP Srinagar, SSP Ganderbal, OSD to the then Advisor K Vijay Kumar and Commandant IRP 8th Bn.

