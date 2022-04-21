DGP decorates officer with DySP rank

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh decorated DySP rank to Shashi Kumar who has been recently promoted to the rank.
The officer was decorated in a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here today and among others AIG (Personnel) PHQ, Ramesh Angral, PA to DGP Ameet Koul were present on the occasion.
DGP congratulated the officer and wished him good luck for the future. He said the promotion adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working assignments and hoped that the officer would continue to work with zeal as a DySP.
Shashi Kumar was promoted as DySP (S) by Home Department of J&K vide its Order No. 106 of 2022 on 18 April.