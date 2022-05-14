DGP Dilbag Singh chairs officers meeting at PHQ

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP)Dilbag Singh chaired a high level officers meeting at Police Headquarters J&K and reviewed the working of Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), NDPS cases of and crime scenario across the J&K.
Special DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar,DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, AIG CIV, Rajesh Kumar Bali, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) Vinay Kumar, SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, SP Hqdrs Srinagar Arif Amin attended the meeting at PHQ while as ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh,Range DIsG and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.
While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed for adopting a zero tolerance policy against narcotics trade as drug abuse has emerged as a major threat and added that it can only be dealt with by adopting pro active approach.
He said that drug abuse is a bigger challenge as it not only is providing oxygen to the terrorism by means of funding terror networks but also targets our younger generation.
He stressed for taking up the investigations deeper against the elements involved in the illicit trade and tough action against the persons found guilty. For this Singh emphasised on putting massive efforts against drug trade in the whole of UT.
Directing for analysing the workload at district levels and implementing the action plans accordingly, the DGP stressed for establishing the Anti Narcotic units at district levels for desired results.
"Increasing trend of drugs have to be arrested as it is affecting the lives of people and family environment," he said. Singh stressed for launching a massive destruction drive against the illicit cultivation of drug related crops in an organized manner and directed the officers to initiate stringent action against the elements involved in the illegal cultivation.
The DGP directed that special teams under the direct supervision of district SSPs should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, and other cases of special nature.
The DGP stressed on the investigation of the financial aspects of the narco trade with more seriousness and directed for destruction of the seizures as per the set SOPs to rule out any pilferage
While referring to the conviction rate, the DGP said that though the conviction rate has improved yet we need to work on it with all seriousness to ensure higher percentage of conviction in drug related cases”.
Directing for keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities of investigation, he said that necessary measures and already issued SoPs should be followed for ensuring more convictions in narco cases to get the involved persons punished.
Spl. DG Crime J&K, ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir and other senior officers of crime Branch briefed the DGP about the functioning and work being done against the narcotics and drug trade in Crime branch and in districts across UT.
The DGP also chaired 2nd meeting of the day with the senior police officers in which he reviewed the progress of the targets and goals set for the current year.
Special DG,CID RR Swain, Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary, Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF H. K. Lohia, ADGsP S. J. M. Gillani , T. Namgyal , M. K. Sinha , Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Budgam, SP Ganderbal, SP Hqrs Srinagar attended the meeting at PHQ while as ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh range DIsG, and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.
While reviewing the progress of the targets/goals set for the current year, the DGP directed the officers to speed up their work and ensure that all the targets set for the year are achieved well in time.
DGP directed the officers to workout measures to enhance transparency and accountability by taking action against the erring elements within the department. He stressed for transfer and change of personnel at Police Station levels so that efficiency in working is ensured.
Observing the need to decrease the crime pendency, the DGP directed that all the cases of special nature be reviewed by the range DIsG and district SSsP regularly and investigated under their direct supervision.
He stressed for augmenting and modernizing the checking and Naka Points on National Highways and on inter district roads to keep a check on anti nationalelementsand criminals.
He said that PHQ would provide every possible support and resources to augment and strengthen the investigations at district levels.