DGP Dilbag Singh chairs officers meeting at PHQ

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed for adopting a zero tolerance policy against narcotics trade as drug abuse has emerged as a major threat and added that it can only be dealt with by adopting pro active approach.

He said that drug abuse is a bigger challenge as it not only is providing oxygen to the terrorism by means of funding terror networks but also targets our younger generation.

He stressed for taking up the investigations deeper against the elements involved in the illicit trade and tough action against the persons found guilty. For this Singh emphasised on putting massive efforts against drug trade in the whole of UT.