DGP Dilbag Singh chairs senior officers meeting at PHQ

Jammu: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired senior officers meeting at Police Headquarters here to discuss the follow up of the recommendations of DGsP/IGsP conference 2021 and their implementation by various wings and zones of police.
The meeting was attended by Spl DGsP, R R Swain, A K Choudhary, H K Lohia, ADGsP S J M Gillani , Dr S D Singh Jamwal , T Namgyal, Mukesh Singh , M K Sinha, i Danesh Rana , IGP CIV (PHQ) Alok Kumar, AIsG of PHQ. IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar attended the meeting through video conferencing, a press note said.
While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed for timely compliance of the directions issued by MHA with regard to the said conference.
While discussing the installation of CCTV cameras and other technology driven policing aids and soldiers , he stressed for mission mode work on adopting new initiatives and technologies in dealing with CT operations , crimes and other security matters.
The DGP directed the officers for developing the system to harness benefits of technical infrastructure put in place . The DGP directed for increasing usage of various modules of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for investigation and crime prevention.
With regard to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), the DGP directed the nodal officers to take all the necessary initiatives to ensure integration of remaining helpline emergency numbers of different departments with ERSS setup as soon as possible in Jammu and Kashmir.
He directed to carry out the detailed analysis of all important police related incidents and develop them into case studies for making it an institutionalized learning mechanism and added that it will help in shaping the future policing.
The DGP stressed for submitting regular updates of the elements involved in crimes of special nature.
During the meeting a detailed discussion was held on various recommendations of the previously held DGsP/IGsP conference.
The DGP directed senior wing heads for preparing detailed reports on different policing issues so that implementation of the recommendations of the conference is ensured in a time bound manner.