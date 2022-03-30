DGP Dilbag Singh chairs senior officers meeting at PHQ

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed for timely compliance of the directions issued by MHA with regard to the said conference.

While discussing the installation of CCTV cameras and other technology driven policing aids and soldiers , he stressed for mission mode work on adopting new initiatives and technologies in dealing with CT operations , crimes and other security matters.

The DGP directed the officers for developing the system to harness benefits of technical infrastructure put in place . The DGP directed for increasing usage of various modules of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for investigation and crime prevention.