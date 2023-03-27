State

DGP Dilbag Singh to retire in October

DGP Dilbag Singh [File] Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Jammu: Director General of Police (DGGP) Dilbag Singh is retiring on October 31, 2023.

“It is hereby notified that Dilbag Singh, IPS (RR-87), PID No. IPS873203, date of birth October 10, 1963, shall retire on superannuation in the afternoon of October 31, 2023,” read a notification issued by J&K Home Department, referring to Letter No  GZ/G-02/Retirement/2023 dated January 24, 2023 from Director General of Police, J&K.

As per the gradation list of the IPS cadre, Singh was appointed in Indian Police Service (IPS) on December 15, 1987.

He was posted as DGP J&K in September 2018.

