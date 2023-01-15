DGP extends greetings to armed forces on 75th Army Day

Jammu: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of 75th Army Day.

DGP in his message has said that valour of Indian Army is known to the world and with Jammu and Kashmir Police it has a special bonding. He prayed for the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives while protecting our borders and interests of the nation. He has further stated that there is perfect synergy between the Army, CAPFs and J&K Police which is "greatly helping in our mission peace."

He has extended his greetings to next of kin of martyrs, army officers and personnel on this occasion.