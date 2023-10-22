DGP extends greetings to people on Mahanavmi, Dusshera

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP)Dilbag Singh has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Mahanavmi and Dusshera.

He has wished the people and families of martyrs, J&K police personnel, security forces and their families happiness and a joyful festivals.

In his message, Singh said that these festivals symbolise the triumph of virtue and righteousness over evil and darkness. He has hoped that these auspicious occasions would bring more of peace, progress and prosperity in the UT of J&K.

“Let us pray on these auspicious occasions that peace and prosperity flourishes in our UT and all the citizens live in a secure and congenial atmosphere,” the DGP has further said in his message.