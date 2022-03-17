DGP extends Holi greetings

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday extended greetings to the people of J&K and families of deceased Police personnel, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces, and their families on the occasion of Holi.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP expressed hope that the festival of colours would guide J&K towards peace, progress, and prosperity.
He prayed that this festival fills colours of happiness in everyone’s life in J&K and strengthens brotherhood and communal harmony.
The DGP appealed to people to play Holi safely and follow COVID guidelines while celebrating the festival.