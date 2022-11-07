DGP greets people, all ranks of police, security forces on Gurupurab

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the families of martyrs, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, all ranks of Police and Security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of the Shri Guru Nank Dev Ji’s birthday.

In his message, the DGP said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s implicit message of love, living honestly, compassion and sacrifice in life, promotes spiritual progress of humankind.

He said that the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru guide our endeavours to preserve the unity and secular outlook of our country. He has prayed for long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.