DGP greets people, JKP personnel on Janmashtami

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended good wishes to the people of J&K, the martyrs' families, all ranks of J&K Police and their families on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In his message, the DGP has conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Jammu Kashmir, JKP martyrs' families, all ranks of JKP and other security forces on the joyous occasion of Janmashtami. He hoped that Lord Krishna’s teachings of performing selfless duties with devotion for the welfare of others will “guide us to build peace and brotherhood everywhere.”

He prayed for the peace, prosperity and happiness of India and Jammu Kashmir.