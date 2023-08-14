DGP greets people on 77th Independence Day

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of the Union Territory, officers and jawans of Police, Security Forces and families of martyrs on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

In his message, DGP has greeted families of martyrs, members of Police and security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Police, Army, CAPFs who at different times gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives while protecting the integrity and Sovereignty of the nation.