DGP greets people on Buddha Purnima

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh,has extended his greetings and good wishes to the police pariwar, families of martyrs and the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.
DGP in his message said that Lord Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe and shows the way to alleviate human suffering.
He has prayed for long lasting peace for Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his hope that the occasion will bring joy and happiness among the people of Jammu and Kashmir including cops, their families and the families of police martyrs.