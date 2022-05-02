DGP greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has greeted people of J&K, families of martyrs, Police and security forces personnel and their families a joyful Eid, a press note said.
In his message, DGP has said that it is a day of rejoicing, blessing, peace and to celebrate it together.
He has expressed his hope that the festival will bring joy and happiness among the people of Jammu and Kashmir including cops, their families and the families of police martyrs.
DGP has wished that may the Almighty “guides us all and shows us the right path always.”