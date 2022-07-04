DGP promises assistance to injured policeman

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Monday promised assistance to the injured policeman.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Singh visited the 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and enquired about the health of Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Firdous Ahmad who was shot-at in Anantnag on Sunday.
It said that the DGP met the doctors attending to the injured policeman besides meeting his family members.
He assured the injured policeman and his family of all possible help and assistance.
SP East Sahil Sangral accompanied the DGP to the hospital.