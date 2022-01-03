DGP releases Crime Gazette

Jammu: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh Monday released the annual edition of Crime Gazette 2020 of J&K Police at Police Headquarters here.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Crime Gazette highlights the increasing and decreasing trends in the crime scene in J&K during the year 2020 and also depicts the comparison of crimes to the previous year.
As per the gazette, a total of 28,936 cases were registered under various heads of crime under IPC and LSL in J&K during the year 2020 against 25,072 cases during 2019, which shows an overall increase of 15.41 percent in the total registration during the year 2020.
The crime rate for the year 2020 remained at 216.90 per lakh population against 189.41 for the year 2019.
The DGP said that the gazette gives an insight into the crime rates and trends for which the counter-measures could be taken accordingly.
He said a special focus has to be on crimes of terror, cyber, and narcotics.
Singh emphasised organising special training courses for J&K Police investigators so that the conviction rate was improved.