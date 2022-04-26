DGP reviews Amarnath yatra security

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh visited Ramban district and took stock of security preparedness at upcoming yatra niwas in Chanderkote and transit camp in Banihal areas and en-route national highway in the district for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.
He also reviewed the present security scenario of the district in a meeting with the officers from Civil Administration, Army, CRPF and district Police officers at Chanderkote.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone , Mukesh Singh.
DIG DKR Range, Dr. Sunil Gupta, Brig. Jogesh Sharma,11 Sector RR, DC Ramban, Mussarat Ul Islam, SP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, Addl. SP Ramban,Rajni Sharma, Dy. Commandant AK Dixit, 84 Bn. CRPF attended the meeting at Chanderkote, Ramban.
Interacting with the officers the DGP emphasized that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any space to disturb peace.
He reviewed the additional security measures being taken at the National Highway. He also discussed the traffic management on the National Highway with the traffic wing officers.
He stressed on enhancing the functioning of model nakas and added that these model nakas should be functional round the clock. He said that the working with devotion and dedication in the right direction has to continue for the peace and stability of the Union Territory.
He directed the officers to use all media avenues to highlight the advisories with regard to the traffic management, cut off timings, weather etc. He directed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
Later the DGP visited Banihal to review the security arrangements for the transit camp for the Yatris. He also reviewed the security measures put in place at the newly commissioned Navyug tunnel, connecting Banihal with Qazigund. He drove through to the other side and inspected Police & CAPF deployments on either side by Ramban & Kulgam Police.
The range DIG and district SP briefed the DGP regarding the security situation and DC Ramban briefed about the ongoing works at Yatra camp.