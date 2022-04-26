DGP reviews Amarnath yatra security

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh visited Ramban district and took stock of security preparedness at upcoming yatra niwas in Chanderkote and transit camp in Banihal areas and en-route national highway in the district for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He also reviewed the present security scenario of the district in a meeting with the officers from Civil Administration, Army, CRPF and district Police officers at Chanderkote.