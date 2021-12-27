DGP sanctions financial assistance

Srinagar: In continuation to a series of welfare measures for next of kins (NOKs” of martyr/ deceased police personnel/SPOs, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs five lakh in favour of 19 SPOs, a police spokesman said.
He also sanctioned a meritorious scholarship of over Rs three lakh in favour of 54 wards of serving police personnel.Meritorious scholarship of Rs 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of 16 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2020-21.
Similarly Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 38 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80-90 percent marks in the annual examination of 12th class. The fund is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.