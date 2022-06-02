DGP sanctions merit scholarship of over Rs 25 lakh

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in the annual examinations of class 10-th and graduation/post graduation during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned merit scholarships of Rs 25.16 lakh in favour of 479 wards of serving police personnel.

The scholarship amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.