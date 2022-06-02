DGP sanctions merit scholarship of over Rs 25 lakh

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in the annual examinations of class 10-th and graduation/post graduation during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned merit scholarships of Rs 25.16 lakh in favour of 479 wards of serving police personnel.
The scholarship amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
“Vide order number 1858 of 2022 issued by PHQ the DGP has sanctioned rupees 6000/- each in favour of 242 students who have secured more than 90% marks while rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 217 students who have secured 80% and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2021-22,” police said.
The DGP has also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over rupees 2 lakh in favour of 20 wards of serving police personnel who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of graduation/post graduation during the academic session 2021-2022.
According to the order Rs 8500 each has been sanctioned in favour of 13 wards who have secured 80% and above marks and rupees 12000 has been sanctioned in favour of one ward who has secured above 90% marks in the annual examination of Graduation.