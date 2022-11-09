DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship

According to a press note, vide order number 3768 of 2022 issued by PHQ the DGP has sanctioned Rs 7200 each in favour of 47 students who have secured more than 90% marks while as rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 68 students who have secured 80 percent to 90 percent marks in the Annual Examination of class 12th during the academic session of 2021-22.

The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund. Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, for wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale.