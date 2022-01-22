DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship of over Rs 1.28 lakh

Similarly Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 13 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80 percent to 90 percent marks in the annual examination of 12th class. The fund is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund. The meritorious scholarship schemes of Jammu and Kashmir Police include scholarships for wards of serving/deceased/martyred Police personnel/SPOs for class 10th and 12th.