DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship of over Rs 1.28 lakh

Jammu: To boost the morale and instill competitiveness among the wards of serving Police personnel, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 1.28 lakh in favour of 20 wards of serving police personnel.
A police spokesman said that Vide PHQ Order No 235 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of seven wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2020-21.
Similarly Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 13 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80 percent to 90 percent marks in the annual examination of 12th class. The fund is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund. The meritorious scholarship schemes of Jammu and Kashmir Police include scholarships for wards of serving/deceased/martyred Police personnel/SPOs for class 10th and 12th.
Special reward is also given to the students who perform exceptionally in the college/universities and technical courses. Rewards are also given to the wards who crack competitive exams like UPSC, JKPSC, NEET, NET, CSIR etc, the police spokesman added.