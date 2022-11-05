DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship, special reward

Jammu: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship and special reward of Rs 10.38 lakh in favour of 199 wards of serving police personnel.
According to a press note, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 9.38 lakh for 189 meritorious wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 80 percent marks in the Annual Examination of Class 10th during the academic session 2021-22.
Among these Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 91 meritorious wards who secured 90 percent and above marks and Rs 4,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 98 meritorious wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks.
The DGP has also sanctioned special reward of rupees ten thousand each in favour of 10 wards of serving Police personnel who have qualified competitive examinations during the year 2021-22.
Those who have been awarded special reward includes Atul Sharma, Shakir Shafi Bhat, Azar Mehmood, Aasir Hussain Najar, Saima Shoket, Saba Nazir and Mariya Nazir for qualifying BOPEE. Similarly Anoushka and Mudabbir Latifi have qualified all India common law admission test 2022 and Amir Ashraf have qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale, the press note said.