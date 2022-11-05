DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship, special reward

Jammu: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship and special reward of Rs 10.38 lakh in favour of 199 wards of serving police personnel.

According to a press note, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 9.38 lakh for 189 meritorious wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 80 percent marks in the Annual Examination of Class 10th during the academic session 2021-22.

Among these Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 91 meritorious wards who secured 90 percent and above marks and Rs 4,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 98 meritorious wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks.