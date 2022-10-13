DGP sanctions meritorious scholarships

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of SPOs who have excelled in class 10th /12th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of Rs 2.86 lakh in favour of 53 wards of SPOs, a press note said.

It added that the DGP has sanctioned Rs 1.18 lakh in favour 18 meritorious wards of SPOs who have secured above 90 percent marks in the annual examination of Class 10th /12th during the academic session 2021-22. Among these Rs 6000 each have been sanctioned in favour of nine meritorious wards who have secured above 90 percent marks in class 10th while Rs 7200 each have been sanctioned in favour of nine wards who have secured above 90 percent marks in class 12th annual examination.