DGP sanctions over Rs 1.78 crore welfare loan for police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.78 crore welfare loan for police personnel.
The money was sanctioned for the welfare of families of deceased police personnel and SPOs besides serving police personnel and SPOs.
The welfare loan/relief was sanctioned in favour of 154 serving police personnel and vide PHQ Order No. 1069 of 2022 the DGP sanctioned welfare Rs 1 lakh each in favour of 81 police personnel and 1.5 lakh each in favour of 33 police personnel for their marriage or their wards.
Similarly welfare loan/relief of over Rs 27 lakh was sanctioned in favour of 24 police personnel for their treatment or of their dependents.
He has also sanctioned a welfare loan of rupees 1.5 lakh each in favour of 15 police personnel for higher education purpose of their wards while a welfare loan of Rs 50 thousand has also been sanctioned in favour of one police person for the Yognopavit ceremony of his son.
The welfare loan amount sanctioned for different purposes is refundable and will be recovered in installments from the salaries of these personnel and was sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund (CPWF).