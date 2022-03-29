DGP sanctions over Rs 1.78 crore welfare loan for police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.78 crore welfare loan for police personnel.

The money was sanctioned for the welfare of families of deceased police personnel and SPOs besides serving police personnel and SPOs.

The welfare loan/relief was sanctioned in favour of 154 serving police personnel and vide PHQ Order No. 1069 of 2022 the DGP sanctioned welfare Rs 1 lakh each in favour of 81 police personnel and 1.5 lakh each in favour of 33 police personnel for their marriage or their wards.