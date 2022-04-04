DGP sanctions over Rs 3.6 lakh meritorious scholarships

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 3.6 lakh in favor of 43 wards of serving police personnel.

The sanction was made vide PHQ Order no 1123 of 2022 with meritorious scholarship of Rs 7200 each sanctioned by the DGP in favor of seventeen wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90% and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2021-22.