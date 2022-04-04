DGP sanctions over Rs 3.6 lakh meritorious scholarships

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 3.6 lakh in favor of 43 wards of serving police personnel.
The sanction was made vide PHQ Order no 1123 of 2022 with meritorious scholarship of Rs 7200 each sanctioned by the DGP in favor of seventeen wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90% and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2021-22.
Similarly Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favor of 26 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80%-90% marks in the annual examination of 12th class. The fund is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Vide another order of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned Special Reward of Rs ten thousand each with Commendation Certificate Class-1 in favour of nine wards of serving police personnel for qualifying competitive examinations during the academic session 2021-22
The meritorious scholarship schemes of Jammu and Kashmir Police include scholarships for wards of “serving/deceased/martyred Police personnel/SPOs for class 10th & 12th.” Special reward is also given to the students who perform exceptionally in the college/universities and technical courses. Rewards are also given to the wards who crack competitive exams.