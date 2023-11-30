DGP sanctions retirement gift for police personnel

Jammu, Nov 30: As a token of appreciation for their services to the department, the Director General of Police, R R Swain has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees 53 lakh in favour of 53 Police personnel of

J&K Police who are retiring from services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.3311 of 2023 in favour of two gazetted officers, thirty-eight non-gazetted officers, ten lower subordinates and three followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each was sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his or her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his and her services rendered to the department.