DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 2.78 Cr

Jammu: As a token of appreciation of their services to the department, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 2.78 crore in favour of 275 Police officers , personnel and three drivers of civil defence who retired from active services after attaining superannuation or taking voluntary retirement today.
Vide PHQ J&K Order No. 1035 of 2022 retirement gift of rupees one lakh each was sanctioned in favour of 12 Gazetted officers, 214 Non-gazetted officers, 40 lower subordinates, and nine followers.
These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. Besides this, three drivers of civil defence also retired from the services on superannuation.
The retirement gift is sanctioned to Police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.
DGP in his message wished the retirees a healthy post retirement life. He said that these officers/officials have witnessed the J&K Police force growing from strength to strength and today they must be proud of the fact that they remained part of the force which is by far the most acknowledged and appreciated police force of the country.