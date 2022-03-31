DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 2.78 Cr

Jammu: As a token of appreciation of their services to the department, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 2.78 crore in favour of 275 Police officers , personnel and three drivers of civil defence who retired from active services after attaining superannuation or taking voluntary retirement today.

Vide PHQ J&K Order No. 1035 of 2022 retirement gift of rupees one lakh each was sanctioned in favour of 12 Gazetted officers, 214 Non-gazetted officers, 40 lower subordinates, and nine followers.