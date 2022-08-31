DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 93 lakh

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the department the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees 93 Lakh in favour of ninety three Police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from their services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.
Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.2985 in favour of one gazetted officers, sixty two non gazetted, twenty two lower subordinates and eight followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.
Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.
As a gesture of welfare, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sanctioned Rs 12 crore, 2 lakhs retirement gift in favour of 1202 police personnel this year so far. DGP in his message has wished the retirees a healthy post retirement life.
He has said that these officers/officials have witnessed the J&K Police force growing from strength to strength and today they must be proud of the fact that they remained part of the force which is one of the most acknowledged and appreciated police forces of the country.