DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 93 lakh

Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

As a gesture of welfare, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sanctioned Rs 12 crore, 2 lakhs retirement gift in favour of 1202 police personnel this year so far. DGP in his message has wished the retirees a healthy post retirement life.

He has said that these officers/officials have witnessed the J&K Police force growing from strength to strength and today they must be proud of the fact that they remained part of the force which is one of the most acknowledged and appreciated police forces of the country.