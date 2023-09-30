DGP sanctions retirement gift to 89 police personnel

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees 88.75 lakh in favour of 89 police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services on 30th of September 2023 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.2723 of 2023 in favour of eight gazetted officers, sixty non-gazetted officers, twenty one lower subordinates. These personnel belong to different units & wings of the department.

Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.