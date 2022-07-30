DGP sanctions retirement gifts for 63 police personnel

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department the Director-General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of over Rs 63 lakh in favour of 63 police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services on July 31, 2022 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been accorded vide PHQ J&K order No 2544 in favour of three gazetted officers, 47 non gazetted eight lower subordinates and five followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.