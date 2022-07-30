DGP sanctions retirement gifts for 63 police personnel

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department the Director-General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of over Rs 63 lakh in favour of 63 police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services on July 31, 2022 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.
Sanction has been accorded vide PHQ J&K order No 2544 in favour of three gazetted officers, 47 non gazetted eight lower subordinates and five followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.
Retirement gift of Rs one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.
As a gesture of welfare Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sanctioned over Rs 11.09 crore retirement gift in favour of 1109 police personnel this year so far.