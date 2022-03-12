DGP sanctions Rs 1 crore as special welfare relief

The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel SI Balbir Singh, ASI Mushtaq Hussain, HC Fayaz Ahmad and follower Satiesh Kumar.

The deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.

Rs one lakh each was already paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units.

The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.