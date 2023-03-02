DGP sanctions Rs. 1.08 crore as welfare loan,relief

Jammu: Continuing its endeavor to provide financial assistance to J&K Police personnel, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 1.08 crore as welfare loan/relief in favour of 93 serving Police personnel.
DGP has sanctioned a welfare loan of rupees 83.5 lakh in favour of 64 Police personnel for self treatment/treatment of their dependents. He has sanctioned rupees one lakh each in favour of 15 police personnel for self marriage/marriage of their wards.
He has sanctioned welfare relief of rupees 3.60 lakh in favour of 19 Police personnel for self-treatment/ treatment of their dependents.
Under the order, Rs 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel for professional education of their wards. Rupees 50 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel for Mundan/Akhand Path. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Funds.
Police Headquarters has a number of schemes operational for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.