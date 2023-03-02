DGP sanctions Rs. 1.08 crore as welfare loan,relief

Jammu: Continuing its endeavor to provide financial assistance to J&K Police personnel, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 1.08 crore as welfare loan/relief in favour of 93 serving Police personnel.

DGP has sanctioned a welfare loan of rupees 83.5 lakh in favour of 64 Police personnel for self treatment/treatment of their dependents. He has sanctioned rupees one lakh each in favour of 15 police personnel for self marriage/marriage of their wards.

He has sanctioned welfare relief of rupees 3.60 lakh in favour of 19 Police personnel for self-treatment/ treatment of their dependents.