DGP sanctions Rs 1.38 Cr Special Welfare Relief

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday sanctioned Rs 1.38 crore as Special Welfare Relief for Next of Kin (NoK) of deceased Police personnel and SPOs who passed away while in service.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the amount was sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund and was one among various welfare measures of Police Headquarters with an endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased Police personnel and SPOs.

The Police spokesman said that special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heir of deceased Police personnel Sub Inspector Maroof Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspectors Mohan Lal and Daleep Kumar, Head Constable Bhim Singh, Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Farakit Khan and follower Abdul Ahad.

He said that they had passed away due to illness while in service.

The Police spokesman said that the Police Headquarters through their concerned unit and wing had already paid Rs 1 lakh each to the families and NoK of deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief.