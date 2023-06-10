DGP sanctions Rs 1.38 Cr Special Welfare Relief

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday sanctioned Rs 1.38 crore as Special Welfare Relief for Next of Kin (NoK) of deceased Police personnel and SPOs who passed away while in service.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the amount was sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund and was one among various welfare measures of Police Headquarters with an endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased Police personnel and SPOs.
The Police spokesman said that special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heir of deceased Police personnel Sub Inspector Maroof Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspectors Mohan Lal and Daleep Kumar, Head Constable Bhim Singh, Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Farakit Khan and follower Abdul Ahad.
He said that they had passed away due to illness while in service.
The Police spokesman said that the Police Headquarters through their concerned unit and wing had already paid Rs 1 lakh each to the families and NoK of deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief.
The DGP has also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh in favour of the family and legal heirs of deceased SPO Ganesh Kumar, who passed away while he was engaged with the Police Department.
The Police spokesman said that of this amount Rs 50,000 had already been paid to the family and NoK for performing the last rites as immediate relief.
He said that the financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.
The Police spokesman said that Police Headquarters was running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.
He said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. The Police spokesman said that there were also schemes for the NoKs of Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty, their wards, and also for retired Police personnel and their families.