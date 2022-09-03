DGP sanctions Rs 2.45 crore as special welfare relief

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the Police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned rupees 2.45 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of such martyred/deceased Police personnel.
Vide an order of PHQ Special Welfare Relief of rupees 38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Martyr Ct Reyaz Ahmad who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.
Similarly the Special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SI Ali Mohammad Sheikh, HC Junas Ali, SgCts Bhopinder Singh, Mohinder Paul, Abdul Bashir and Mool Raj, Ct(P) Neetan Dutt, Follower Khurshid Ahmad. Rupees 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased HC Imtiyaz Hussain. The deceased personnel passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Besides, the DGP has also sanctioned Special Welfare Relief of rupees six lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Teerath Singh and rupees five lakh in favour of NoKs of SPO Puran Chand who passed away during the course of their engagement with the department.
Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to NoKs of these martyred/deceased Police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.