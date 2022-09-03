DGP sanctions Rs 2.45 crore as special welfare relief

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the Police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned rupees 2.45 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of such martyred/deceased Police personnel.

Vide an order of PHQ Special Welfare Relief of rupees 38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Martyr Ct Reyaz Ahmad who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

Similarly the Special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SI Ali Mohammad Sheikh, HC Junas Ali, SgCts Bhopinder Singh, Mohinder Paul, Abdul Bashir and Mool Raj, Ct(P) Neetan Dutt, Follower Khurshid Ahmad. Rupees 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased HC Imtiyaz Hussain. The deceased personnel passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.