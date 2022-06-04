DGP sanctions Rs 2.54 crore special welfare, ex-gratia relief

Srinagar: Continuing with its efforts to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel/SPOs who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Special Welfare Relief of rupees 2.16 crore and ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh for legal heirs of deceased.
“Vide PHQ Order ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Martyr Follower Bantoo Ji Sharma who attained martyrdom in a terrorists attack,” said a police statement.
“Vide different PHQ orders special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr Ct Reyaz Ahmad, martyr Ct Ghulam Hassan and also in favour of NoKs of deceased Police personnel ASI Kuldeep Raj, ASI Bashir Ahmad, ASI Kuldeep Raj, HC Ravi Ji, HC (Tel) Jaswant Singh, HC Balbir Chand and SgCt Suresh Kumar. These deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service,” it added.
“Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to NoKs of these martyr/deceased police personnel through their concerned units for performing last rites. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds. DGP has also sanctioned Special Welfare Relief of rupees 6 lakh each in favour of NoKs of deceased SPOs Kuldeep Kumar, Rita Devi and Abdul Hamid Mir who have passed away during the course of their engagement in the department,” the police statement said.