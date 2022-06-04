DGP sanctions Rs 2.54 crore special welfare, ex-gratia relief

“Vide PHQ Order ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Martyr Follower Bantoo Ji Sharma who attained martyrdom in a terrorists attack,” said a police statement.

“Vide different PHQ orders special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr Ct Reyaz Ahmad, martyr Ct Ghulam Hassan and also in favour of NoKs of deceased Police personnel ASI Kuldeep Raj, ASI Bashir Ahmad, ASI Kuldeep Raj, HC Ravi Ji, HC (Tel) Jaswant Singh, HC Balbir Chand and SgCt Suresh Kumar. These deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service,” it added.