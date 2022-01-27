DGP sanctions Rs 28 lakh for families of slain cops
Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday sanctioned Special Welfare Relief of Rs 28 lakh under two different orders of the Police Headquarters.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that he also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 58,000 in favour of 13 wards of serving Police personnel.
Rs 22 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased HC Abdul Rashid, who passed away due to illness while in service.
Rs 6 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased SPO Muhammad Ishfaq who passed away due to illness during the course of his engagement with J&K Police.
Meanwhile, meritorious scholarship of Rs 6000 each were sanctioned in favour of three wards of serving Police personnel who secured above 90 percent marks and Rs 4000 each sanctioned in favour of 10 wards of serving Police personnel for securing above 80 percent marks in class 10th annual examination during the academic session of 2020-21.